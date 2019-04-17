COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Collplant holdings Ltd is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. It involved in developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets. It product pipeline include rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds. Collplant holdings Ltd is based in NESS-ZIONA, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CLGN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.32. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

