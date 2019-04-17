Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Position Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $1,195,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,181,524.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,803.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,450 shares of company stock worth $5,682,621. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

