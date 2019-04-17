Cohen Klingenstein LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 334.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $402,071,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,888,000 after acquiring an additional 830,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 749,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 725,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

NYSE ITW opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

