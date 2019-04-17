Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (CCL) Insider Alison Watkins Buys 2,021 Shares

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) insider Alison Watkins bought 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.47 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,117.87 ($12,140.33).

Alison Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Alison Watkins 390,624 shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Alison Watkins purchased 14,966 shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.22 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,020.52 ($87,248.60).

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at A$8.59 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.01. Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd has a 12-month low of A$7.88 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of A$10.50 ($7.45). The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 135.06%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

