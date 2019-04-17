CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNOOC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $188.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $142.94 and a 12-month high of $202.38.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $5.0955 dividend. This is an increase from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

