CNH Industrial (CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global raised CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,330. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,707,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

