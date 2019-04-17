CNB Financial (CCNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

“We view an investment in CCNE shares as a compelling purchase. We believe the move back to a build versus a buy model is likely to yield a higher return on invested capital than acquisitions. By sticking to a tried-and-true strategy with a history of positive execution, we suspect growth will smooth from recent lumpiness. The shares trade at a modest discount to peers on a 2019 P/E basis (11.1x [B&S revised] vs. 11.4x), but at a premium on tangible book (1.8x vs. 1.6x); we believe the split is caused by CNB’s relative capital position. To a certain extent, we believe the market is pricing in a capital raise, but we note that tangible book value is expected to build at an 11.9% CAGR from 2017 through 2020 − 14.3% in 2019 alone.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.79.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

