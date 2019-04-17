Clovis Oncology Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($6.37) Per Share (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.42). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.20). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CLVS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $547,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

