Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0893 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

GLO stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

