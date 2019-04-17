Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
