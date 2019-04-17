Clorox Co (CLX) Stake Lessened by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.21.

NYSE CLX opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

