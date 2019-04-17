City Holding Co. Sells 1,251 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,254,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 254.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,195.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 81,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,356,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. 5,626,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,410. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

