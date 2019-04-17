City Holding Co. Lowers Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL alerts:

BMV IFV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/city-holding-co-lowers-stake-in-1st-tr-exchange-dorsey-wright-intl-ifv.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.