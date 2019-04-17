City Holding Co. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,863.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

