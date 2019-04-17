Citigroup Inc (C) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,529,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,178,000 after buying an additional 331,169 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 36,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 197,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 196,823 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $6,520,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

