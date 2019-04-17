Citigroup Inc (C) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 112.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $8.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,474,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc (C) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/citigroup-inc-c-announces-0-45-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.