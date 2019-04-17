Citigroup (C) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Citigroup to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.61.

C opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 420,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 419,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

