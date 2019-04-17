Circuits of Value (COVAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,618.00

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Circuits of Value token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Circuits of Value has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $4,618.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Circuits of Value

COVAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue . Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

