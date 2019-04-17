Cimpress (CMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CMPR has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Aegis lowered shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of CMPR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Cimpress has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $157.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $825.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 320.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

