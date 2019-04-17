Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,706 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the average daily volume of 151 put options.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.34. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,953,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after buying an additional 308,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Ifs Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

