Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 225.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cigna by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.49. 8,399,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,460. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

