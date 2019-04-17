Christopher Samuel Buys 40,000 Shares of UIL Ltd (UTL) Stock

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) insider Christopher Samuel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £79,200 ($103,488.83).

Shares of UTL traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.96 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 204,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313. UIL Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

