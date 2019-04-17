Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $647.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $489.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $725.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $760.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $560.10.

NYSE:CMG opened at $706.48 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $326.00 and a fifty-two week high of $721.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

