CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $154.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.4% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 52.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,218,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 592,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

