Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,390. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

