Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.
NYSEARCA:IGSB remained flat at $$52.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 490,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,947. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $52.91.
