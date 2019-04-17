Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 1,490 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,529,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 238,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,675,000 after buying an additional 108,826 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 206,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,015. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

