Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

CQP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 114,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,327. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

