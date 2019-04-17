Chegg (CHGG) versus Learning Tree International (LTRE) Head to Head Comparison

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chegg and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 5 5 1 2.64 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $37.11, suggesting a potential downside of 2.83%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Volatility & Risk

Chegg has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -4.64% 4.31% 2.53% Learning Tree International -3.20% N/A -7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Learning Tree International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $321.08 million 13.78 -$14.89 million $0.09 424.33 Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.06 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Learning Tree International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats Learning Tree International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

