Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $328,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $328,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-takes-328000-position-in-dentsply-sirona-inc-xray.html.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.