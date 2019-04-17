Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $173.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $3,197,401.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,883 shares of company stock worth $316,468,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush set a $176.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.91.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

