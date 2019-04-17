Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.22.

SCHW opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,930,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,417 shares of company stock worth $16,845,882 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,655,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,715,000 after purchasing an additional 336,557 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

