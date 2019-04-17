Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,422.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $438,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,689.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

