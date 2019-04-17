CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 238769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $763.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$28,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,328,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,840,440.08. Also, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,322,742 shares in the company, valued at C$6,708,543.44.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

