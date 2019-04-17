Centrica (CNA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 150 ($1.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centrica to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centrica to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.88) price objective (down from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 124.55 ($1.63).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 109.15 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrica will post 1258.99996381304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrica news, insider Iain C. Conn sold 126,962 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £144,736.68 ($189,124.11). Also, insider Charles Berry bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,107.15). Insiders acquired a total of 140,231 shares of company stock valued at $16,929,964 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

