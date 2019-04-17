Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 25,460 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,460 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,621,000 after buying an additional 2,385,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 611.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 464,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,460,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 138,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/centre-asset-management-llc-sells-25460-shares-of-mosaic-co-mos.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.