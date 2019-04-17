Central Asia Metals (CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 325

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON CAML opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.