Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,641 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 15,334.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,467,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centene Corp has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Argus lowered Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

