Centene (CNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centene’s momentum in revenue growth is likely to grow on the back of rising membership and expansion. The company boasts an impressive inorganic growth strategy driven by buyouts. Medical membership of the company has been rising over the past several quarters due to contract wins. Shares of the company have lost more than its industry in a year’s time. Over the last 30 days, the company has witnessed its 2019 and 2020 earnings estimates move north. However, rising operating costs remains a concern. Also, high debt level increases leverage risk. In 2019, the company expects its adjusted EPS to remain in between $4.11 and $4.31, down from 2018’s full year EPS of $7.08.”

Get Centene alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Centene has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.