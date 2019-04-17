Centamin PLC (CEE) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

CEE stock opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

