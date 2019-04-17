Cenovus Energy (CVE) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an average rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

CVE opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 73,886,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,276 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,302,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,091,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

