Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,392,473 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 12,040,256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,599,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Short Interest Update” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/cemex-sab-de-cv-cx-short-interest-update.html.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.