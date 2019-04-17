Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $95.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Leerink Swann cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

