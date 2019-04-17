CDW (CDW) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $69.97 and a 12-month high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 14,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,248,418.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,463.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $1,794,365.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,827 shares of company stock worth $7,563,036. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

