Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 37.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 514,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,732.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $397,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

