Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 37.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 514,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,732.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $33,849.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock worth $590,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

