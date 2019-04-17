Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 99,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,559. The stock has a market cap of $366.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

