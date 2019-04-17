Carolina Trust Bancshares (CART) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CART opened at $8.38 on Monday. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

