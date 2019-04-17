Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 4,991,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carnival to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,555 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

