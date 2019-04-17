Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.28. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $438,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,298,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,327. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

